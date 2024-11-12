Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $190.21 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

