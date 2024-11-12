Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Shares of CRI stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
