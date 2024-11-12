Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $28,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 254.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.