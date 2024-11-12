Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $30,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

