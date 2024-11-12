Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $31,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,702,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

