Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $32,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
NYSE FNF opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 39.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.