Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $32,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $1,141,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.