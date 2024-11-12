Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $34,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 364.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

