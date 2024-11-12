Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $28,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 158 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $818,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 270,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $214.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $215.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

