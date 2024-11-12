Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $29,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.69 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

