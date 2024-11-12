Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after acquiring an additional 432,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,088.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,003,248. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

