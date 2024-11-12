Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.22 and a 200-day moving average of $275.05. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

