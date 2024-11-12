Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 527 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 262.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 66,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 48,234 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 192,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.