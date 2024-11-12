Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 7,317 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $17,619,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

