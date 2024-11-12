Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $27,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.45 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.16.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

