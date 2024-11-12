Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $27,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

