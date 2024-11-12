Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $33,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

