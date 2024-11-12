Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

