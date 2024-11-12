Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

