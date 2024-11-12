Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.