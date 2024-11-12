Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,654 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cars.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
