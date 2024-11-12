Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.