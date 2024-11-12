Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

CASY stock opened at $410.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $420.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day moving average of $367.39.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.