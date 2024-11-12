Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CELC stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

