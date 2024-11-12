Comparing Glucose Health (GLUC) and Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -3.86 Glucose Health Competitors $321.67 million -$49.81 million 16.42

Glucose Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.00% -261.24% -7.37%

Summary

Glucose Health peers beat Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.