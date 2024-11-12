Comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) & Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Dynavax Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -6.48 Dynavax Technologies $232.28 million 7.71 -$6.39 million $0.13 105.09

Profitability

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynavax Technologies. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Dynavax Technologies 7.85% 3.26% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

