Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTES. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

