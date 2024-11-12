Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.09 and its 200-day moving average is $282.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,734,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

