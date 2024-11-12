Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,787.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

