Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in United Airlines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

