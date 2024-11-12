Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ACGL opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

