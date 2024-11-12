Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.