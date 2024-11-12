Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 249,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.