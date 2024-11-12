Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Rogco LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

