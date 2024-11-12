Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Ewen Crouch Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.75 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,687.50 ($9,662.83).

Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Ewen Crouch bought 1,250 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.29 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,112.50 ($9,284.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

