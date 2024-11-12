Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$375.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.88. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

