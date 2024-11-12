Covestor Ltd Acquires 59 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.07 and a 1 year high of $215.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.