Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.