Covestor Ltd Buys 729 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 70,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 11.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 397.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 43.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.