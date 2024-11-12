Covestor Ltd Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 422.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPY has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

