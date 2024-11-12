Covestor Ltd Has $125,000 Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

