Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Seaboard Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,612.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,796.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.06 and a beta of 0.37.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.56%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.