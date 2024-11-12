Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,612.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,796.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.56%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

