Covestor Ltd Has $135,000 Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 53,766.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,542,166.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,851.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,845. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

