Covestor Ltd Has $149,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 877.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

