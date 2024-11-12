Covestor Ltd Has $149,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 111,377 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

