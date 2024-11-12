Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

