Covestor Ltd Sells 5,024 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,863,229.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.