Covestor Ltd Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

BKNG opened at $5,065.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,076.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5,069.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,240.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,937.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

