Covestor Ltd Sells 73 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,113.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,113.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $362.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $198.05 and a 52 week high of $367.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.76.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

