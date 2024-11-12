Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,498 shares of company stock worth $11,556,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

